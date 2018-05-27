Allen Iverson Stars In New KITH x Mitchell & Ness Campaign [PHOTOS]

KITH keeps winning and looks to extend their winning streak further. AI will be the face of their newest sportswear collection.

The street wear brand has partnered up with Mitchell & Ness for a new capsule. All the pieces stick to an on and off the court athlete motif. Included are t-shirts, warm up suits, basketball shorts with bold KITH branding throughout. Additionally some of the items got a premium touch with satin detailing.

Allen Iverson has signed on to promote the drop. The Answer took to his Instagram for an informal announcement.

Me X @kith X @mitchellness A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on May 23, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

Via Freshness Magazine

Photo: KITH x Mitchell & Ness

