Regina King Headed To HBO With “Watchmen”

Regina King is back in business with Damon Lindelof for HBO’s “Watchmen,” his anticipated follow-up to HBO’s “The Leftovers,” which also featured the actress.

King has been cast in the drama pilot along with Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard, according to Deadline.com.

Via Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva:

Written by Lindelof based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series, “Watchmen” is considered a dark satirical and dystopian take on the superhero genre. Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own. Details of the cast’s roles are being kept under wraps though I have some ideas. King is believed to be playing Angela Abar, while Gossett Jr. likely is Old Man. Howard is said to be playing Red Scare, Clemens could be Pirate Jenny. Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lindelof also executive produces with Nicole Kassell, who directs the pilot, and Tom Spezialy.

King, who played Erika Murphy in Lindelof’s “The Leftovers,” most recently starred in the Netflix series “Seven Seconds” and had a recurring role on “Shameless.”

Gossett Jr. is currently working on several projects, including a documentary on Muhammad Ali’s comeback after a hiatus; “On Smoother Dirt,” a film about baseball legend Ernie Banks; and feature film “The Cuban.”

