Who Knew Janelle Monáe Could Freestyle? [Exclusive Video]

Janelle Monae

Source: RSMS / Radio One

Artist/Actress Janelle Monáe can pretty much do it all, but we had no idea she could also freestyle at the drop of a hat. She recently sat down with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, to talk about her latest projects, as well as give us some hints at Jidenna’s next project. Check the interview below.

Janelle Monae

