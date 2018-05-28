ABC Pulls The Plug On “The Chew” To Make Room For A Third Hour Of “GMA”

ABC Pulls The Plug On “The Chew” To Make Room For A Third Hour Of “GMA”

Shortly after ABC announced the cancellation of “The Chew,” co-host and Cleveland-native Michael Symon took to social media to thank those who watched him.

“As you may have heard by now we found out today this is our final season of The Chew,” Symon wrote in a Facebook post. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who not only was involved with [sic] show but to all those who watched daily and allowed us to entertain you.”

Symon — who operates several restaurants in Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Atlantic City, Pittsburgh and Washington —  has been with the cooking show since it debuted seven seasons ago.

ABC said “The Chew” will air as planned until September. It will be replaced with a third hour of “GMA” which will air at 1 p.m.

Symon rose to fame after winning the title of “Iron Chef” on the Food Network. He continues to appear on the network.

“It has been an amazing run,” Symon wrote of his time on “The Chew.”

“We are all looking forward to new fun things,” he continued.

Symon hosted “The Chew” with Carla Hall and Clinton Kelly. They also posted messages on social media.

