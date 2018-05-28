Just a few days after J. Cole and Lil Pump squashed their weird tofu beef the two have taken the next step in reconciliation and actually sat down to interview each other.
Well, that was quick.
After meeting each other for the first time at last week’s Rolling Loud festival, J. Cole and Lil Pump decided to have a discussion for all to hear. DJ Akademiks posted a snippet of their conversation in which Pump can be heard talking about someone wanting to “fight” him over the smell of weed in a house.
The interview comes on the heels of J. Cole telling Angie Martinez that he “f*cks” with Pump and the rest of today’s younger generation which prompted Pump to dead the “F*ck J. Cole” chants and take the olive branch Cole extended. No word yet on when the interview will drop in it’s entirety but Akademiks suggests it should drop “soon.”
We guess it’s only a matter of time before we get a Lil Pump & J. Cole record.
The Latest:
- J. Cole & Lil’ Pump Sit Down And Squash Beef During This Thought-Provoking Interview [VIDEO]
- 6 HBCU Students Receive “Discover The Unexpected” Journalism Fellowships
- Barbados Elects Island’s First Female Prime Minister
- How Black Women Delivered Stacey Abrams’ Historic Win in Georgia’s Primary Race
- Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify
Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]
Star Transformation: J. Cole [PHOTOS]
1. Heineken Red Star Access Presents Roc Nation In New York Featuring J. Cole and DJ Nice1 of 27
2. J.Cole’s Listening Party2 of 27
3. ‘Drake’ Performs At Le Zenith3 of 27
4. Bing Presents The 5th Annual ‘Two Kings’ Dinner4 of 27
5. J. Cole’s ‘Cole World: The Sideline Story’ Album Release Party5 of 27
6. J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio6 of 27
7. J Cole in Concert At La Cigale7 of 27
8. The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet8 of 27
9. 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango – Show9 of 27
10. The 40th American Music Awards – Red Carpet10 of 27
11. Fabolous, J. Cole and Tyga Visit BET’s 106 & Park11 of 27
12. J. Cole ‘Born Sinner’ Listening Session12 of 27
13. J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’13 of 27
14. 3rd Annual Philly 4th Of July Jam14 of 27
15. Rock The Bells – San Bernardino, CA – Day 215 of 27
16. Governors Ball 2014 In New York – Day 316 of 27
17. D’USSE VIP Riser + Lounge At On The Run Tour – MetLife Stadium17 of 27
18. Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and more at the TIDAL Music Launch18 of 27
19. J. Cole19 of 27
20. J. Cole20 of 27
21. 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival – Day 221 of 27
22. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 222 of 27
23. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival23 of 27
24. The Meadows Music & Arts Festival – Day 124 of 27
25. 2016 Lollapalooza – Day 125 of 27
26. J. Cole26 of 27
27. J. Cole Performs At Oracle Arena27 of 27
Photo: YouTube
J. Cole & Lil’ Pump Sit Down And Squash Beef During This Thought-Provoking Interview [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com