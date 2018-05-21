Jemele Hill Named NABJ’s 2018 Journalist Of The Year

Jemele Hill has emerged as one of the top sports journalists of her era and continues to shine in a field primarily and perhaps unfairly dominated by men. The National Association of Black Journalists named Hill as its 2018 Journalist Of The Year, and she called the honor the biggest accomplishment of her career.

“It would be a serious understatement to call this recognition from NABJ special. This organization has been a second family for me, both personally and professionally,” Hill said in a statment shared on the NABJ website.

“I am humbled to be honored by an organization whose values not only match my own journalistically but has tirelessly dedicated itself to developing and nurturing journalists like me. This is the biggest accomplishment of my career.”

Hill landed in the national spotlight and on radars of supporters of President Donald Trump after she criticized the former business mogul via Twitter. She also made headlines when she advocated for NFL players like Colin Kaepernick to peacefully protest and exercise their rights.

The former Sportscenter anchor, alongside fellow NABJ member Michael Smith, is now the senior correspondent at The Undefeated.

