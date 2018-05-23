NBA Legend Bill Russell Recovering From Dehydration After Hospital Scare

Bill Russell, the NBA Hall of Famer was briefly hospitalized for what were first suggested to be heart issues. Fortunately, the 84-year-old is back home and resting.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TMZ is reported that an ambulance was called to Russell’s home in the Seattle area Friday night, and the Celtics legend was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The former Boston Celtics center and player-coach was reported to be having heart trouble and shortness of breath.The 11-time NBA champion center and coach was also hospitalized in 2014 after collapsing at a speaking gig in Lake Tahoe, but recovered quickly.

Russell, who is still considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time recently attended Game 1 of the Celtics playoff round vs. the 76ers and the crowd went wild.

TMZ updated their report after a rep for Russell confirmed he was hospitalized for dehydration. He was kept overnight for observation, but left the hospital today.

Russell just responded himself, saying he was taken to the hospital last night for dehydration and joked his wife likes to remind him that he doesn’t drink enough.

Bill also playfully denied having any heart issues, saying … “my friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble.”

Thank you everyone for the kind thoughts, yes I was taken to the hospital last night & as my wife likes to remind me I don’t drink enough. On my way home & as most my friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble @NBA @celtics @TMZ @TMZLive @NBAonTNT @MSNBC @YahooSports — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) May 19, 2018

Looks like he’s doing fine now.

The Latest:

Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS] 20 photos Launch gallery Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS] 1. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. NBA All-Star Game 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. NBA All-Star Game 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. NBA All-Star Game 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading NBA Legend Bill Russell Recovering From Dehydration After Hospital Scare Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]

NBA Legend Bill Russell Recovering From Dehydration After Hospital Scare was originally published on blackamericaweb.com