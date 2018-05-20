It’s no secret that y’all president isn’t the best speller or the most affectionate husband, but on Saturday (May 19) he showed his true colors when he tweeted about Melania, misspelling her name.
He referred to her in a now-deleted tweet as “Melanie.”
“Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melane is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” he wrote about the First Lady, who has been recovering from kidney surgery.
Obviously, folks on Twitter had a field day with this serious faux-pas.
Obama would never.
Trumps Messes Up His Own Wife’s Name By Referring To Her As “Melanie” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com