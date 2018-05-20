News
Home > News

Trumps Messes Up His Own Wife’s Name By Referring To Her As “Melanie”

0 reads
Leave a comment
President Trump And First Lady Melania Depart The White House

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

It’s no secret that y’all president isn’t the best speller or the most affectionate husband, but on Saturday (May 19) he showed his true colors when he tweeted about Melania, misspelling her name.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He referred to her in a now-deleted tweet as “Melanie.”

“Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melane is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” he wrote about the First Lady, who has been recovering from kidney surgery.

Obviously, folks on Twitter had a field day with this serious faux-pas.

Obama would never.

The Latest:

FRANCE-FASHION-MEN-GIVENCHY-PEOPLE

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He's Actually The Opposite Of A 'Free Thinker'

12 photos Launch gallery

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He's Actually The Opposite Of A 'Free Thinker'

Continue reading #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He's Actually The Opposite Of A 'Free Thinker'

RELATED NEWS:

Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again

Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls Trump His ‘Brother’ Black Twitter Eviscerates Him

April Ryan Says She’s Been Receiving Even More Death Threats Since Asking If Trump Will ‘Step Down’

Trumps Messes Up His Own Wife’s Name By Referring To Her As “Melanie” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

donald trump , Melania Trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close