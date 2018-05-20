It’s no secret that y’all president isn’t the best speller or the most affectionate husband, but on Saturday (May 19) he showed his true colors when he tweeted about Melania, misspelling her name.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He referred to her in a now-deleted tweet as “Melanie.”

This was not a spelling error. He’s probably paying Melanie $130,000 right now to shut her up. pic.twitter.com/aS0XFncBZa — Frank Lowe (@GayAtHomeDad) May 19, 2018

“Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melane is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” he wrote about the First Lady, who has been recovering from kidney surgery.

Obviously, folks on Twitter had a field day with this serious faux-pas.

Welp. At least he called her Melanie and not Stormy. pic.twitter.com/QbcDkhwlT3 — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) May 19, 2018

When your husband calls you “Melanie” and that’s not your name: pic.twitter.com/xskWiDTroF — Protect Robert Mueller ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) May 19, 2018

Donald Trump has had so many mistresses he can’t even remember his own wife’s name anymore. It’s not Melanie, you Dotard! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 19, 2018

“Melanie” just asked to go back to the hospital… pic.twitter.com/DBrGrbxNsT — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 19, 2018

Who the f*ck is Melanie? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JZ322i6iJj — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) May 19, 2018

Obama would never.

The Latest:

RELATED NEWS:

Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again

Kanye Posts Pic Wearing A MAGA Hat, Calls Trump His ‘Brother’ Black Twitter Eviscerates Him

April Ryan Says She’s Been Receiving Even More Death Threats Since Asking If Trump Will ‘Step Down’

Trumps Messes Up His Own Wife’s Name By Referring To Her As “Melanie” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com