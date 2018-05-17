Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mac Miller Popped For DUI, “Most Polite Intoxicated Person”

Mac Miller is the last rapper we would expect to be this reckless.

Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 55 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Mac Miller performs live in concert on the “The Blue Slide Park Tour” at the House of Blues Chicago, Illinois – 12.10.11 Featuring: Mac Miller Where: United States When: 12 Oct 2011 Credit: WENN

Mac Miller is definitively a nice guy. The Pittsburgh was reportedly super polite as he got arrested for DUI, which included fleeing the scene of an accident. 

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Mac was driving in the San Fernando Valley around 1 AM Thursday when his 2016 G-Wagon hit a power pole, knocking it down.

Mac and his 2 passengers fled the scene on foot. An eyewitness called the cops and told them which direction Mac and his buddies had gone. Cops arrived at the crash scene, ran the plates and got Mac’s address. They went to his home and we’re told he confessed to driving drunk and fleeing the scene.

Cops will give him this … one law enforcement source tells us, “He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.”

Currently, Mac is still in jail and his bail is set at $15K.

You gotta make better decisions, bruh. And what about the two cats who fled with him?

Mac probably ain’t no snitch, too.

The Latest:

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Mac Miller, Lindsay Lohan, & More

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Mac Miller, Lindsay Lohan, & More

Continue reading Mac Miller Popped For DUI, “Most Polite Intoxicated Person”

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Khloe Kardashian, Mac Miller, Lindsay Lohan, & More

Photo: WENN.com

Mac Miller Popped For DUI, “Most Polite Intoxicated Person” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

mac Miller

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close