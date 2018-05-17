Black Charlottesville Protest Couple Wed After Racist And Violent White Nationalist Rally

Black Charlottesville Protest Couple Wed After Racist And Violent White Nationalist Rally

Marcus Martin had pushed his fiancée Marissa Blair out of the way of car collusion during the hateful event last August.

Clarissa Hamlin

Posted 2 hours ago
One Black couple who came face-to-face with White nationalists during the violent “Unite The Right”rally  tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony in Virginia recently.

Marcus Martin, 27, had pushed his then-fiancée Marissa Blair, 28, out of the way out a Dodge Charger in the crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia last August. A photo of Martin, a protester, showed the moment that he performed the heroic act and was catapulted into the air.

“Later he was like, ‘You know I saved your life, right?’” Blair said about Martin, according to reports.

Martin broke his ankle and shattered his lower leg, but he and Blair also stared down another painful event. They lost their friend Heather Heyer who was killed by an oncoming car that plowed into counter-protesters. The pair was left heartbroken over Heyer’s death, and knew they had to honor her in some way or form.

On May 12, the couple exchanged their tears for vows in front of 150 guests at the Walden Hall estate in Reva, Virginia, The New York Times reported. They remembered Heyer, who had left a profound influence on their lives.

Susan Bro, Heyer’s mother who attended the nupitals, was summoned to the altar and released a handful of butterflies. It was a touching tribute to the couple’s friend, with one of the butterflies staying attached to the folds of the bride, Blair’s dress.

“We named that one Heather,” Bro said.

The couple paid tribute to Heyer, but also to their love.

“I didn’t ever want to be away from her,” Martin said to the NY Times. “My life with Marissa was just so much easier than it had been.”

Black Charlottesville Protest Couple Wed After Racist And Violent White Nationalist Rally was originally published on newsone.com

