Smokie Norful & Rhea Walls & Graduate College [PHOTOS]

Graduation season is upon us and among those celebrating their new beginning are gospel singers Rhea Walls of The Walls Group and Pastor Smokie Norful!

New-mommy Rhea graduated from Houston Community College with an associates degree, and Smokie Norful added another degree from Trinity Graduate School to his collection.

Scroll down for photos from their big day!

