Stalker Lady Sends Man 65,000 Texts In A Matter Of Months

Online dating has slowly become the norm, but this weird story proves people still need to take major precautions when hitting social networks or dating apps to find bae.

A woman in Arizona was arrested and charged after she allegedly sent 65,000 text messages (in a matter of months) to a man she met online. The woman, 31-year-old Jacqueline Ades, snuck into the man’s house and took a bath after one date back in 2017, ABCNews reports, and then more crazy occurred.

As the site explains, “The Paradise Valley Police Department reported that they had received four calls about Ades either going to the man’s house or his place of business between July 2017 and this month. The most extreme instance came this past April when the man called police saying he was out of the country but could see that she had entered his home via surveillance video. ‘When officers arrived, they found Ades in the residence taking a bath,’ the police news release states. On that occasion, a butcher knife was found in the front seat of her car, ABC 15 reported.”

It didn’t end there. Ades was reportedly taken into custody but after she was charged and released, continued the bizarre behavior. According to the site, she sent the man threatening texts like “Don’t ever try to leave me … I’ll kill you … I don’t wanna be a murderer” nonstop. She also claimed to be the man’s wife when confronted by police after acting irrationally at his place of business on May 4.

“She was taken into custody on May 8 and faces felony charges of stalking and threatening and intimidating, as well as a misdemeanor count of harassment” ABCNews states.

"I love him so much. I just want to love him so much, that's it." In an interview from jail, a woman accused of stalking a Paradise Valley man says he is not in danger. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/R5VQm9I1Kb pic.twitter.com/pjXARVUYsK — 12 News (@12News) May 10, 2018

Moral of the story, kids? Online dating is still very dangerous. Also, was the guy ever going to change his phone number?

