Police Are Watching IG Star Woah Vicky After Her Gun Threat Towards Snoop Dogg

Woah Vicky, the white Instagram star previously best known for assaulting a law enforcement officer in North Carolina and claiming to be black, has successfully executed another attention grab by making violent threats against rapper Snoop Dogg.

The Blast has learned the Marietta Police Department in Georgia is aware of the now-deleted video Woah Vicky posted on her social media earlier this week. The 18-year-old is seen brandishing an apparent submachine gun alongside two male friends shouting various obscenities, insults and threats towards Snoop and DJ Drama.

“F**k you, Snoop Dogg, p***y b***h … you probably got AIDS with your old ass … you look like a Chihuahua with your old ass!” the trio shouts into the camera. Vicky’s friend then threatens to “piss on [Snoop’s] face” while holding a baby bottle in front of his crotch. Someone mumbles “cap yo ass” and Vicky’s friend threateningly says, “DJ Drama I’m in your city b***h, come find me.”

It’s unclear why they came for Snoop this way…other than an apparent attempt to gain publicity and earn street cred. Needless to say, Snoop’s homies reportedly Crip-walked into her DMs and demanded an apology – which Vicky & company have done, via social media as well. [Watch the apology in the video at right.]

Vicky, real name Victoria Waldrip, already has a huge following of 1.4 million fans on social media, and many of her posts involve her talking in a stereotypical blaccent.

A spokesperson for MPD says detectives are aware of the video and are currently reviewing it.

In February, Waldrip was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in the middle of a mall fight in North Carolina.

Vicky may have realized her misstep, because she’s already apologized for the threats. Snoop responded too, mocking the girl for her weak attempt at riding his coattails.

