Black Couple Denied Money Order On Suspicion Of Fraud [VIDEO]

A Black couple out of Missouri is angry after being denied a money order at a local Schnucks store for the color of their skin. As a result of the incident, the employee was fired according to Fox 2 Now.

Follow @TheRSMS

Kellen Hill posted videos and pictures to Facebook on May 7 detailing the horrific incident writing, “It’s really sad that you can’t be black and buy a money order without being accused of fraud.”

Earlier that day, Hill went to the store for a money order of $1,100 to pay their rent. Employees working at the desk informed him that he couldn’t get the money order using a debit card and that he had to come back with cash. They told him that they were concerned about fraud.

A spokeswoman for Schnucks reported that the company recently had several incidents of fraud with money orders. People, specifically in Florida, had been using debit cards and out of state license to commit the crime.

Hill left the store, obtained the money in cash and went back with his girlfriend. His girlfriend went up for the money order with cash and was denied. Hill went entered the store with his cell phone and began recording the incident. Other customers began asking why Hill and his girlfriend were being denied service.

Travis Donahue, the store employee said he was following the store’s new anti-fraud policy. Other customers asked if they could take the money from Hill’s girlfriend and get a money order for them. Donahue denied them of trying that as well.

Hill can be heard in the video saying he’s been going to that store since November of 2017 getting money orders and has never run into a problem. He then said Donahue called the cops and attempted to have both him and his girlfriend arrested for disorderly conduct.

In the end, Hill received his money order and Donahue apologized. Schnucks has since fired the store employee for his actions. By denying Hill the money order when he came back with cash, Donahue violated the policy according to the company.

Todd Schnuck, the CEO and Chairman of the company released this statement:

“Creating an environment where customers receive exceptional service is one of Schnucks’ core values. The exact opposite was on display yesterday when a customer attempted to use cash to purchase a money order at one of our stores and was refused. This should not have happened. We have spoken to the customer by phone to apologize. The teammate involved was terminated. I would also like to publicly apologize as well.

The customer visited our store to purchase a money order with a debit card and showed identification issued by the state of Florida. Due to multiple recent incidents of fraud where subjects were using stolen debit cards and showing out-of-state identification — most frequently from the state of Florida — to purchase high-dollar money orders, the customer was asked to use cash to make the purchase instead. Later in the day, the customer complied with the request, when his wife returned to the store with cash. The money order should have been sold to her at that point. It was not.

I deeply apologize to the customers and am incredibly disappointed in the poor judgment that was used in handling this incident. Although the teammate was focused on the recent increase in fraud, once the customer produced cash for the transaction, the money order should have been sold without further issue. I want our customers to feel welcomed and respected in our stores and I sincerely apologize for how our customers were treated in this instance. We have also extended an offer to the customers to meet with them in person to offer our apologies as well.”

The Latest:

Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS] 10 photos Launch gallery Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS] 1. Jay Z & Beyonce 1 of 10 2. Idris Elba & Sabrina D’howre 2 of 10 3. Cardi B & Offset 3 of 10 4. Remy Ma & Papoose 4 of 10 5. President Barack & Michelle Obama 5 of 10 6. LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker 6 of 10 7. Ciara & Russell Wilson 7 of 10 8. Nessa & Colin Kaepernick 8 of 10 9. Angela Rye & Common 9 of 10 10. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Kaoir 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Black Couple Denied Money Order On Suspicion Of Fraud [VIDEO] Best Black Couples Of 2017 [PHOTOS] We look back on couples who made Black love look so good this year.

(Source: Fox 2 Now)

(Photo Credit: Facebook)