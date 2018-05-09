Entertainment News
50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Revolt Layoffs

It's probably a given that the artist born Curtis Jackson will never exhibit any semblance of chill.

D.L. Chandler

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s 50 Cent staying in epic troll mode. This time, the G-Unit mogul took a shot at Sean “Diddy” Combs in the wake of the news that REVOLT laid off a third of its staff.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Fif, who knows a little bit about being a business owner and its various ups and downs, offered some sage advice and assistance.

“l can fix this if you need help, but you can’t be acting like no punk around me man Damn!!! get the strap. #Lecheminduroi,” read the caption to a screenshot of an article detailing the REVOLT news.

Diddy has yet to respond to 50 Cent’s jab.

