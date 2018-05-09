50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Revolt Layoffs

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s 50 Cent staying in epic troll mode. This time, the G-Unit mogul took a shot at Sean “Diddy” Combs in the wake of the news that REVOLT laid off a third of its staff.

Follow @TheRSMS

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Fif, who knows a little bit about being a business owner and its various ups and downs, offered some sage advice and assistance.

“l can fix this if you need help, but you can’t be acting like no punk around me man Damn!!! get the strap. #Lecheminduroi,” read the caption to a screenshot of an article detailing the REVOLT news.

Diddy has yet to respond to 50 Cent’s jab.

—

The Latest:

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS] 21 photos Launch gallery 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS] 1. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 21 2. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 21 3. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 21 4. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 21 5. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 21 6. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 21 7. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 7 of 21 8. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 21 9. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 21 10. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 21 11. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 11 of 21 12. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 12 of 21 13. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 13 of 21 14. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 14 of 21 15. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 15 of 21 16. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 16 of 21 17. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 17 of 21 18. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 18 of 21 19. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 19 of 21 20. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 20 of 21 21. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Revolt Layoffs 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated 1. Natassia Malthe Source:Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images 1 of 11 2. Karrine Steffans Source:Brian To/FilmMagic/Getty 2 of 11 3. Naomi Campbell Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty 3 of 11 4. Jennifer Lopez Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty 4 of 11 5. Misa Hylton Source:Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Bad Boy Entertainment 5 of 11 6. Cassie Source:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty 6 of 11 7. Penelope Cruz Source:Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty 7 of 11 8. Cameron Diaz Source:Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty 8 of 11 9. Sienna Miller Source:Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty 9 of 11 10. Kim Porter Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 10 of 11 11. Tracey Edmonds Source:Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Revolt Layoffs 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

Photo: Getty