Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian broke up some time ago. When they were together she was one of the highest paid social media stars. Blac Chyna was allegedly making $30,000 to make appearances at clubs and parties.

Follow @TheRSMS

Gary With Da Tea mentioned that since the breakup most don’t want to pay her $7,000. One promoter mentioned he wont even give her $5,000 and Rickey Smiley spoke about how she doesn’t even twerk like that. Gary also spoke about all the wonderful fashion that came out of the Met Gala last night especially with what Rihanna was wearing.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Is Blac Chyna Trying To Make Her Daughter Look Too Grown? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Blac Chyna’s 18-Year-Old Bae Propose?

RELATED: How Blac Chyna Came Up After Losing Her Stroller Endorsement [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS] 16 photos Launch gallery Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS] 1. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 1 of 16 2. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT 2 of 16 3. iGo.live Launch Event – Arrivals 3 of 16 4. Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club 4 of 16 5. Blac Chyna 5 of 16 6. Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark 6 of 16 7. Blac Chyna 7 of 16 8. Blac Chyna goes to Greystone Manor 8 of 16 9. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk 9 of 16 10. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 – Show 10 of 16 11. Blac Chyna at Los Angeles International Airport 11 of 16 12. Bronner Brothers Official After Party Hosted By Joseline Hernandez, Stevie J, and Blac Chyna 12 of 16 13. Blac Cyna Hosting 13 of 16 14. Future 14 of 16 15. Amber Rose Blacc Chyna 15 of 16 16. 2015 BET Awards – Red Carpet 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading How Blac Chyna’s Break Up With Rob Kardashian Has Hurt Her Income [EXCLUSIVE] Sexy Photos Of Blac Chyna [PHOTOS]