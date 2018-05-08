One Of The Whitest Places In The World Cancelled Kanye West

Kanye West has dethroned Ben Carson and Clarence Thomas as the king of the sunken place. The Chicago rapper is officially the head sunken man in charge ever since his comments about slavery being a choice, Malcolm X not being relatable and that Harriet Tubman shouldn’t be on the $20 bill. The man, who admits to not voting, said Donald Trump was his brother and they both shared “dragon energy.” He also debased himself by wearing a Make America Great Again hat.
Kanye has been dragged all over Twitter, which has been equally hilarious and sad. However, the most striking dragging was Snoop Dogg’s white version of Yeezy. See below:
We also can’t forget Ta-Nehisi Coates‘ epic takedown of West in his piece for The Atlantic, perfectly titled “I’m Not Black, I’m Kanye.” Coates wrote, “.West calls his struggle the right to be a ‘free thinker,’ and he is, indeed, championing a kind of freedom—a white freedom, freedom without consequence, freedom without criticism, freedom to be proud and ignorant; freedom to profit off a people in one moment and abandon them in the next.” He also adds, “The white freedom of Calabasas.” Calabasas is where Kanye lives with the Kardashian clan. While it does appear Kanye’s plan is to align himself with whiteness, it might already be failing. One of the whitest places in the world shut him down with their pockets — Australia.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, “On Saturday at 9am-sharp, West’s latest collaboration with Australian sportswear brand 2XU went on sale.” They were expecting “fanfare and mass hysteria.” However, not one customer showed up. “The brand waited for about 45-minutes before shutting the whole thing down with a representative telling Fairfax Media: ‘There’s been a change of direction from head office and unfortunately the event has been cancelled.’” In addition, the hashtag “#YEEZYx2XU” had only been used 10 times on Instagram.
This is particularly surprising considering just two years ago “Australian fans of the rapper and fashion designer queued for more than five hours at a time on a Bondi street before they were able to buy official merchandise of his Pablo tour.”
Well, so much for Kanye trying to align himself with whiteness. Australia is reportedly 91.2 percent white and has a horrific history of racism. Not even Australia is here for his foolishness. That sunken place may not be as profitable as he thinks.
The Latest:
- Cops Swarm A Group Of Black Women Leaving Their Airbnb After Neighbor Accused Them Of Stealing [VIDEO]
- 2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Kesha Ward On Met Gala Red Carpet [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
- Gary With Da Tea Responds To Listener Who Criticized Him For Talking About Jordin Sparks’ Bed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Kevin Gates’ Freedom After Serving His Time Is Limited [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 96-Year Old Army Vet Proves It’s Never Too Late To Follow Your Dreams
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
1. Aja Evans, Team USASource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USASource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Team USA3 of 14
4. Chris Kinney, Team USA4 of 14
5. Jordan Greenway, Team USASource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Erin Jackson, Team USASource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Shani Davis, Team USASource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Maame Biney, Team USASource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Kimani Griffin, Team USASource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Shannon-Ogbani Abeda, Eritrea10 of 14
11. Sabrina Wanjiku, Kenya11 of 14
12. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, JamaicaSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana13 of 14
14. Audra Segree, Jamaica14 of 14
SEE ALSO:
Sunken Bros Unite! Ben Carson Defends Kanye And Calls Liberals Racist
Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained