Freeway In Need Of A Kidney Transplant

We want to send our prayers to Freeway, who shared a serious message with his fans several days ago. In the picture, Free is at Johns Hopkins Hospital, asking for prayers from his fans.

A few years ago, Freeway had to cancel a show he was going to do with us because of kidney illness, and ever since they has been a major advocate for kidney disease research.

He even has a documentary out about his fight the past few years.

We just want to send some positive energy and prayers his way as he continues his fight!

