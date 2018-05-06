Freeway In Need Of A Kidney Transplant

210 reads Leave a comment
We want to send our prayers to Freeway, who shared a serious message with his fans several days ago. In the picture, Free is at Johns Hopkins Hospital, asking for prayers from his fans.
A few years ago, Freeway had to cancel a show he was going to do with us because of kidney illness, and ever since they has been a major advocate for kidney disease research.
He even has a documentary out about his fight the past few years.
We just want to send some positive energy and prayers his way as he continues his fight!
