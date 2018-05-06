Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Freeway In Need Of A Kidney Transplant

Prayers Up For Freezer!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
210 reads
Leave a comment
Lil' Kim, Jadakiss, Da Brat, State Property feat. Beanie Sigel, Freeway & Young Guns In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

We want to send our prayers to Freeway, who shared a serious message with his fans several days ago. In the picture, Free is at Johns Hopkins Hospital, asking for prayers from his fans.

A few years ago, Freeway had to cancel a show he was going to do with us because of kidney illness, and ever since they has been a major advocate for kidney disease research.

He even has a documentary out about his fight the past few years.

We just want to send some positive energy and prayers his way as he continues his fight!

The Latest:

Lyricist Lounge

Freeway, Da Brat, Rakim, Lil Mo, & Slick Rick | Lyricist Lounge Be Expo

17 photos Launch gallery

Freeway, Da Brat, Rakim, Lil Mo, & Slick Rick | Lyricist Lounge Be Expo

Continue reading Freeway, Da Brat, Rakim, Lil Mo, & Slick Rick | Lyricist Lounge Be Expo

Freeway, Da Brat, Rakim, Lil Mo, & Slick Rick | Lyricist Lounge Be Expo

Freeway

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×