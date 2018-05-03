Why It’s Not A Good Idea To Give The Boy Scouts A Name Change [EXCLUSIVE]

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the Boy Scouts changing its name. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he didn’t think it was a good idea because then other things such as sororities and fraternities could possibly do the same thing. Headkrack thinks that maybe once a month scouts should do trade events where they learn from each other.

Rickey spoke about how sometimes things need to be more structured. Everything can’t be inclusive, but with this maybe someone should of come up with an alternative plan for scouts. Tell us what you think the Boy Scouts name change.

