Are These Guys Killing The Short-Sleeved Suit Look (Or Nah?) [PHOTOS]

One high schooler sparks the discussion.

Posted 12 mins ago
Street Style - New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2017 - Day 1

Source: Matthew Sperzel / Getty

A high school senior wanted to go against the grain when it came to his prom getup and now he’s causing quite a bit of talk online.

Instead of your typical black tux, or traditional wrist-length suit, Donyell Meredith II of Indianapolis decided to rock a short-sleeved suit to his prom.

“I got the suit from K & G Fashion, but I had it tailored and told them where I wanted the sleeves and pants to come down to,” Donyell told Yahoo.  “I always like to dress different and not necessarily wear the in things or expensive designer clothing. I really enjoy putting together outfits.”

And put together he did, with some mixed reactions.

You might be surprised to learn that Donyell isn’t the first guy to sport a forearm bearing number. Dwyane Wade let us know the deal a while ago.

Swipe through to find out the many ways a short-sleeved suit can look. Then let us no if you’re here for the party or nah.

Short-Sleeved Suit , Short-Sleeved Suits

