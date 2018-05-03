Are These Guys Killing The Short-Sleeved Suit Look (Or Nah?) [PHOTOS]

A high school senior wanted to go against the grain when it came to his prom getup and now he’s causing quite a bit of talk online.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Instead of your typical black tux, or traditional wrist-length suit, Donyell Meredith II of Indianapolis decided to rock a short-sleeved suit to his prom.

You can buy designer one thing you can’t buy is swag #Prom2k18 pic.twitter.com/TH53ZYxSRH — Donyell Meredith II (@DonyellMeredith) April 23, 2018

“I got the suit from K & G Fashion, but I had it tailored and told them where I wanted the sleeves and pants to come down to,” Donyell told Yahoo. “I always like to dress different and not necessarily wear the in things or expensive designer clothing. I really enjoy putting together outfits.”

And put together he did, with some mixed reactions.

Come on short sleeved suit !!! pic.twitter.com/7fOdddPaIW — 👑SugaCanee✨ (@QueenNahniee) April 25, 2018

Short sleeve suit 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eBUoMd1Wfp — Jordyn 'Boobie' Law (@boobie_law50) April 23, 2018

It's straight…but I'm going to need him to either pull those pants down or his shoes up 😕 — Σilk da Σhockaa (@ThatGuy_Jaye) April 27, 2018

You might be surprised to learn that Donyell isn’t the first guy to sport a forearm bearing number. Dwyane Wade let us know the deal a while ago.

@bomani_jones wanted to get your thoughts on D Wade's short sleeve suit pic.twitter.com/1xDfHKs3Kh — Evan J (@EJ64923) March 23, 2017

Swipe through to find out the many ways a short-sleeved suit can look. Then let us no if you’re here for the party or nah.

Related

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: