Bill Cosby Is Selling Off His Los Angeles Real Estate

Facing possible imprisonment at age 80, Bill Cosby is getting his affairs in order.

The comedian, found guilty last week of aggravated indecent assault, has been quietly selling off his Los Angeles real estate portfolio, including several top-tier commercial properties in downtown Santa Monica, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cosby currently owns two Santa Monica properties along Main Street listed for a combined $26

million, according to online property records.

One spot is a two-story, 8,668-square-foot brick building at the corner of Main and Hill that is zoned for retail and office space and now listed at $20 million. Its principal tenant is a Starbucks on the ground floor.

Cosby also owns a separate parcel of land up the street at 3016 Main St. That property is a parking lot at the corner of Marine Street and is on the market for $5.7 million. The lot is 6,024 square feet and has the potential for a 4,018-square-foot building.

According to THR, Cosby also sold a 9,500-square-foot building at 3008 Main St. for $11.8 million in September of 2015, when the sexual assault accusations against him from dozens of women began surfacing, and LAPD was conducting a criminal investigation into the comedian.

All three of the Main Street properties are tied to C.O.C. Real Estate LLC, which lists Cosby’s wife, Camille, as its principal. Cosby has made no comment on the reason for selling his portfolio.

Cosby faces up to 10 years for each of the three felonies he was convicted of. He is free on $1 million bail until sentencing, which is expected in the next two months. The judge in the trial confined Cosby to his Pennsylvania home until he is sentenced.

Cosby’s legal team has vowed to appeal the conviction, a process that could take years. At least 10 women have pending civil suits against Cosby accusing him of sexual assault or defamation.

The Latest:

