Amara La Negra Speaks About The Misunderstanding With Cardi B & Hennessy Carolina [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Amara La Negra since being on television and releasing music has been making a name for herself. During an interview she spoke about Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina didn’t like some things she said. Amara mentioned she never talked bad about Cardi and is always here to uplift her as well as other women.
She would love to work with Cardi because they’re both Dominican and Afro-Latina’s. Amara believes a lot of people just want to see controversy and that’s not what she’s about. She can’t want to show fans what she has in store.
