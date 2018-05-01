The Cast Of “A Different World” Unite To Give $360K For HBCUs

The cast of A Different World have come together to raise $360k in grants to award to nine HBCU’s.
Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, Kadeem Harrison and Darryl M. Bell teamed up with The Home Depot to announce the recipients of the “Retool Your School” grant, according to Blavity. The grant allows colleges and universities to use the money to make improvements on their school.
Home Depot choose to work with these stars for their positive portrayal of HBCU’s in their 1980’s show. “A Different World has been off the air for a while, but I think that we just kept the legacy alive,” said Guy, who played Whitley Gilbert to 11 Alive News.
The HBCU winners are: Jackson State University, Southern University and A&M College, Fayetteville State University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Tuskegee University, Claflin University, Lane College, Livingstone College and Talladega College.
(Source: Blavity)
(Photo Credit: Twitter)