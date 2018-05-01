J. Cole Becomes 1st Act To Debut 3 Songs In Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10

J. Cole is having a pretty strong 2018 with the release of his critically-acclaimed fifth studio album KOD, and that acclaim is extending itself in the form of sales. The North Carolina rapper becomes the first act to debut three songs in the top 10 slots in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and all songs from the project have charted as well.
Billboard reports:
As J. Cole scores his fifth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated May 5), as KOD arrives with 397,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music, the rapper makes history by becoming the first act ever to debut three songs simultaneously in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
All 12 tracks from KOD debut on the Hot 100, led by “ATM” at No. 6, with “Kevin’s Heart” new at No. 8 and “KOD” an arrival at No. 10. Cole adds his second, third and fourth Hot 100 top 10s, all of which have debuted in the top tier; he first reached the region when “Deja Vu,” from his previous LP, 4 Your Eyez Only, debuted at its No. 7 peak in December 2016.
For context, the outlet notes that in the chart’s 59-year history, only two acts, Drake and Ed Sheeran, have come close to what J. Cole just achieved with both men scoring two songs each to debut in the Hot 100 top 10. Cole is also the first act to land eight songs in the top 40 twice.
The Latest:
- Why We Shouldn’t Take Kanye West’s “Lift Yourself” Seriously [EXCLUSIVE]
- Gary With Da Tea Dances To Diana Ross [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- A Slip Of The Tongue Sparks The Need Of A Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cop Who Killed Alton Sterling Charged With Battery In Another Case
- Black Tony Won’t Come To Work Because Of JahLion Sound [EXCLUSIVE]
J. Cole [PHOTOS]
J. Cole [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 11 of 24
2. Real 92.3’s The Real Show 20172 of 24
3. J. Cole Performs At The O23 of 24
4. The Meadows Music & Arts Festival – Day 14 of 24
5. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night5 of 24
6. 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival – Day 26 of 24
7. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival7 of 24
8. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival8 of 24
9. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night9 of 24
10. 2017 Las Vegas Summer League – Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls10 of 24
11. NBA All-Star 2018 Los Angeles11 of 24
12. Imagine Justice12 of 24
13. J. Cole.13 of 24
14. Radio 1 Big Weekend – Londonderry14 of 24
15. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 215 of 24
16. J. Cole KOD Album16 of 24
17. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 217 of 24
18. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night18 of 24
19. J. Cole19 of 24
20. J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’20 of 24
21. J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio21 of 24
22. Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival – Day 122 of 24
23. J.Cole ‘What Dreams May Come’ Tour – New York, NY23 of 24
24. J. Cole At Super Jam 201524 of 24
—
Photo: Getty