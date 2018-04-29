White House Spokeswoman Called “Uncle Tom” At Correspondents’ Dinner [VIDEO]

In President Trump’s absence, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who spins the president’s lies and misbehavior to the media, took punishing comedic ridicule Saturday night.

Comedian Michelle Wolf delivered a brutal roasting of the president, his administration, and particularly Sanders at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, as the press secretary sat awkwardly near the podium.

For the second consecutive year, Trump, who’s at war with the media (except conservative Fox News), did not attend the prestigious annual dinner for White House correspondents. Previous presidents regularly attended the event, where a comedian traditionally throws sharp jabs at the commander-in-chief.

Wolf began her set up by saying she really likes Huckabee, even though she lies to reporters on the president’s behalf. Things got more uncomfortable after that.

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Aunt Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom but for White women who disappoint other White women?”

It’s strange to hear a White person call another White person an Uncle Tom. The term comes from a fictional slave in the novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin, written by abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1852. Over the years, the character became synonymous with subservient African Americans who sells out their people to curry favor with Whites.

U.S Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been given that title by lots of Black folks, including Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. Critics point to a list of offenses, such as Thomas’ steadfast opposition to affirmative action while on the bench and his failure to aggressively enforce anti-discrimination laws when he was chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Wolf’s appropriation of a Black cultural term to attack Sanders appears accurate. The press secretary has not only defended but also doubled down on her defense of Trump against allegations sexual assault from numerous women, as other powerful men like Bill Cosby and Matt Lauer tumbled in the MeToo Movement.

As Sanders took the punishment, her absentee boss was at a political rally in Michigan, in front of adoring supporters.

