White House Spokeswoman Called “Uncle Tom” At Correspondents’ Dinner [VIDEO]

In President Trump’s absence, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who spins the president’s lies and misbehavior to the media, took punishing comedic ridicule Saturday night.
SEE ALSO: The 8 Funniest Comebacks By Obama
Comedian Michelle Wolf delivered a brutal roasting of the president, his administration, and particularly Sanders at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, as the press secretary sat awkwardly near the podium.
For the second consecutive year, Trump, who’s at war with the media (except conservative Fox News), did not attend the prestigious annual dinner for White House correspondents. Previous presidents regularly attended the event, where a comedian traditionally throws sharp jabs at the commander-in-chief.
Wolf began her set up by saying she really likes Huckabee, even though she lies to reporters on the president’s behalf. Things got more uncomfortable after that.
“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Aunt Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom but for White women who disappoint other White women?”
It’s strange to hear a White person call another White person an Uncle Tom. The term comes from a fictional slave in the novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin, written by abolitionist Harriet Beecher Stowe in 1852. Over the years, the character became synonymous with subservient African Americans who sells out their people to curry favor with Whites.
U.S Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been given that title by lots of Black folks, including Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. Critics point to a list of offenses, such as Thomas’ steadfast opposition to affirmative action while on the bench and his failure to aggressively enforce anti-discrimination laws when he was chairman of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Wolf’s appropriation of a Black cultural term to attack Sanders appears accurate. The press secretary has not only defended but also doubled down on her defense of Trump against allegations sexual assault from numerous women, as other powerful men like Bill Cosby and Matt Lauer tumbled in the MeToo Movement.
As Sanders took the punishment, her absentee boss was at a political rally in Michigan, in front of adoring supporters.
The Latest:
- Teen Cello Prodigy Is Diversifying Classical Music [VIDEO]
- Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His “Hero,” She Wasn’t Having It
- Virginia Newspaper Runs KKK Flyer On Front Page
- R. Kelly Dropped From Chicago Concert Lineup
- Shaquem Griffin Makes History As The NFL’s First One-Handed Draft Pick
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
SEE ALSO:
Ohio School District Not Allowing White Students To Flee ‘Minority’ Schools
Video Shows More Waffle House Racism Against Black Customers