Obama Foundation To Train Young Civic Innovators In Africa

Former President Barack Obama has been dedicated to shaping the leaders of tomorrow. His foundation recently announced the launch of a new initiative designed to empower young Africans who are rising in the civic engagement sector, the Obama Foundation reported.
The initiative —dubbed Obama Foundation Leaders Program: Africa—will provide a full year of leadership development workshops for 200 up-and-coming leaders in Africa who are working in the government and other civil society organizations. The program is slated to launch in Johannesburg in July with a five-day conference full of workshops and training sessions to equip participants with the tools needed to evoke change in Africa. Obama will host a town hall meeting to gain insight on some of the most pressing issues faced in the continent today. After the conference, participants will continue their training through an online platform launched by the foundation where they can tune into webinars led by global leaders and participate in discussion forums.
“The Obama Foundation Leaders Program: Africa represents our largest and most ambitious international program to date,” Bernadette Meehan, Chief International Officer of the Obama Foundation said in a statement. “In bringing together 200 young leaders from across Africa, we hope to begin a conversation about how each of us can create positive change in our communities. In addition, I am honored to continue my work with the Obama Foundation as Chief International Officer as we develop a robust international programming slate that helps the Foundation achieve its mission of inspiring and empowering the next generation of civic leaders.”
Through his foundation, Obama has launched several initiatives in efforts to promote civic engagement amongst a younger generation. The foundation has hosted programs in Chicago, New Zealand, Brazil, Indonesia, India, Singapore, and Germany.
The Latest:
- American Lynching Victims Honored In Alabama
- J. Cole Announces Dreamville Music Festival
- Obama Foundation To Train Young Civic Innovators In Africa
- Chance The Rapper Issues Apology
- Petition Calls For Accountability Following Heinous Waffle House Arrest
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis
Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis
1. Roland MartinSource:Susan Henry 1 of 29
2. Rev. James Lawson2 of 29
3. Roland Martin with Kameron Whalum and Rev. Kenneth T Whalum Jr.Source:Susan Henry 3 of 29
4. Rev. Jesse Jackson4 of 29
5. Roland Martin with Noelle TrentSource:Susan Henry 5 of 29
6. Al Green6 of 29
7.Source:Susan Henry 7 of 29
8.8 of 29
9.Source:Susan Henry 9 of 29
10. LeVar Burton10 of 29
11. Kim Coles with Roland MartinSource:Susan Henry 11 of 29
12.12 of 29
13. Roland Martin and Rev. Kenneth T Whalum Jr.Source:Susan Henry 13 of 29
14.14 of 29
15. Kristin Clarke, president & executive director of the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under LawSource:Susan Henry 15 of 29
16.16 of 29
17. The Lorraine MotelSource:Susan Henry 17 of 29
18.18 of 29
19. Tamika MallorySource:Susan Henry 19 of 29
20.20 of 29
21. Leaders of the Women's MarchSource:Susan Henry 21 of 29
22.22 of 29
23. Gina BelafonteSource:Susan Henry 23 of 29
24.24 of 29
25. Michael Eric DysonSource:Susan Henry 25 of 29
26.26 of 29
27. Rep. Barbara LeeSource:Susan Henry 27 of 29
28.28 of 29
29.29 of 29
SEE ALSO:
Chicago Coalition Pushes Obama Foundation For Jobs
Obama Foundation Searching For Civic Innovator