Petition Calls For Accountability Following Heinous Waffle House Arrest

On April 22 at 2:45 a.m., 25-year-old Chikesia Clemons was tackled, threatened, and indecently exposed by law enforcement at a Saraland, Ala. Waffle House over $0.50 utensils. In the wake of Waffle House’s statement in which they deemed the officers’ actions to be “appropriate,” Brittany Packnett, Kristi Henderson, Angela Rye, and Stefanie Brown James are calling all to sign a petition in an effort to receive justice.

“As Black Women who are tired of our sisters being abused and treated as invisible, we thought it imperative to stand in solidarity with local activists in Alabama to demand #JUSTICEFORCHIKESIA,” the petition reads. “Video from that morning of April 22, 2018, showed Chikesia Clemons being slammed to the floor by police officers and brutalized to the point that her body was indecently exposed. We know the conduct of Saraland Police Department officers seen in Canita Adams’s video too often leads to a fatal outcome for Black men and women. We are demanding action.”

Since April 22, reports have continued to contradict details surrounding Chikesia’s arrest. Along with “the review and revision of all Use of Force Policies used by the Saraland Police Department, the petition demands the termination of the arresting officers, as well as the release of their names. The petition has received 1,624 of 2,000 signatures as of press time.

You can review details from the petition below, then head here to sign.

SIGN THE PETITION, STAND WITH BLACK WOMEN, STAND WITH CHIKESIA

1. We demand the review and revision of all Use of Force Policies used by Saraland, AL Police Department and all Mobile County Police Departments to align with Campaign Zero solutions: https://www.joincampaignzero.org/force/

2. We demand the institution of continual implicit bias training for all officers.

3. We demand the termination of officers who violate the revised use of force policies.

4. We demand that Saraland, AL PD release of the names of and fire the offending officers involved in Chikesia Clemon’s abuse.

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: