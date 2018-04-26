Cardi B Cancels Summer Tour Due To Pregnancy [VIDEO]

Cardi B’s money moves will be put on pause for a couple of months. She has canceled her upcoming tour to ensure her first born is healthy.

In typical Bardi fashion, the Bronx bombshell took to her Instagram to announce that she will be taking the summer off. “Hey guys after Broccoli fest I won’t be doing no more performances .Thank you for understanding love yaaa”

In the video she shared her joy about her bundle to be’s progress. “Shawty keep growin’. I be looking like I be moving and everything but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe!”

This weekend she is scheduled to grace the stage at the Broccoli City Festival alongside her fiancé Offset and the Migos. After that she will get off the road until she joins Bruno Mars on select dates for the 24K Magic Tour which starts in September.

Cardi originally confirmed the ongoing pregnancy rumors when she revealed the baby bump during her Saturday Night Live performance in April.

The Latest:

Photo: WENN.com