Cardi B Cancels Summer Tour Due To Pregnancy [VIDEO]

Cardi B’s money moves will be put on pause for a couple of months. She has canceled her upcoming tour to ensure her first born is healthy.
In typical Bardi fashion, the Bronx bombshell took to her Instagram to announce that she will be taking the summer off. “Hey guys after Broccoli fest I won’t be doing no more performances .Thank you for understanding love yaaa”
In the video she shared her joy about her bundle to be’s progress. “Shawty keep growin’. I be looking like I be moving and everything but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe!”
This weekend she is scheduled to grace the stage at the Broccoli City Festival alongside her fiancé Offset and the Migos. After that she will get off the road until she joins Bruno Mars on select dates for the 24K Magic Tour which starts in September.
Cardi originally confirmed the ongoing pregnancy rumors when she revealed the baby bump during her Saturday Night Live performance in April.
The Latest:
- Kelis Reveals Nas Was Physically Abusive During Their Marriage [VIDEO]
- Police Enter Funeral Home To Get Fingerprint From A Dead Man
- Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces
- Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her Mother And Daughter Sets Premiere
- Rapper Admits To Dissolving 3 Bodies Of Missing Students In Acid
Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [PHOTOS]
Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [PHOTOS]
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 31 of 49
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 32 of 49
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 33 of 49
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 34 of 49
5. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 35 of 49
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 36 of 49
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 37 of 49
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 38 of 49
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 39 of 49
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 310 of 49
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 311 of 49
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 312 of 49
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 313 of 49
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 314 of 49
15. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 315 of 49
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 316 of 49
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 317 of 49
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 318 of 49
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 319 of 49
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 320 of 49
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 321 of 49
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 322 of 49
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 323 of 49
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 324 of 49
25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 325 of 49
26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 326 of 49
27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 327 of 49
28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 328 of 49
29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 329 of 49
30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 330 of 49
31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 331 of 49
32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 332 of 49
33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 333 of 49
34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 334 of 49
35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 335 of 49
36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 336 of 49
37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 337 of 49
38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 338 of 49
39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 339 of 49
40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 340 of 49
41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 341 of 49
42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 342 of 49
43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 343 of 49
44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 344 of 49
45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 345 of 49
46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 346 of 49
47. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 347 of 49
48. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 348 of 49
49. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 349 of 49
—
Photo: WENN.com