Kim Zolciack Says Her Charged Comments On Racism Were “Edited Out Of Context”

Sunday’s ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ three-part reunion special ended with an epic meltdown from Kim Zolciak, after she was dragged through the mud by her castmates.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The “Tardy For The Party” star pulled Andy to the side after the show wrapped, complaining that the host and creator asked “nothing positive” about her storyline this season. Kim then dived into a tirade about racism in America.

“This whole racism thing in this day in age is b——. Everyone of those m———— on that couch owe this world a f—— apology for this racism s—,” Zolciak-Biermann said in her rant.

“They already tried to claim that s— long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f—— all that real. You know it.”

Zolciak has since spoken out about the comments, saying her outburst was “edited out of context.”

“I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context.”

Read the rest below:

The Latest:

RELATED LINKS

‘Tea Talk The Podcast’ Ep. 3: Kim Zolciak Had A Full On White Woman Meltdown

Kandi Burruss Takes On Kim Zolciak & Sheree Whitfield

‘RHOAS10’ Reunion Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Tired Of Kim Zolciak’s Lies