School Employee Drags Student Off A Bus By His Leg [VIDEO]

A Tennessee school employee at Robert R. Church Elementary has been removed from his duties for dragging a 7-year-old Black boy off a bus by his ankle.

A video recorded by a fellow student on the bus shows the little boy screaming and crying out for his mother as he was being dragged off according to the Charlotte Observer.

The Shelby County Schools say that a fight broke out on the bus and that the employee was breaking up the fight before the video was recording began.

Kimberly Hardin, mother of the child dragged on the bus, told WREG that she was unaware of the incident until a few days later.

“Another parent of a child at the school contacted me Friday evening, and she said she had video of the teacher dragging my soon of the school bus,” said Hardin. “Her son recorded it.”

As her son was dragged, Hardin was told that her child sustained bruises and received a concussion,” because of the way he was dragged, he hit his head. “I feel bad. I didn’t believe my child,” explained Hardin.

A statement released by the Shelby County School District read, “We take any report involving student safety very seriously, and immediately reported this situation to the appropriate authorities.”

Jalisa Pointer whose child recorded the incident explained to the Commercial Appeal that, “No child should be handled in a manner like this under (any) circumstances.”

Her son Zamarian Pointer who saw and filmed the incident expressed his disapproval of the situation. “It wasn’t right what he did,” said Zamarian. “He wasn’t supposed to be dragging him like that.”

The superintendent of the Shelby County School District has told WREG news that the employee will be punished for their actions.

(Source: Charlotte Observer)

(Photo Credit: ThinkStock Images)

