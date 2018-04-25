Derek Fisher Proposes To Gloria Govan

3.06K reads Leave a comment
Derek Fisher just popped the question to his girlfriend, Gloria Govan — AND SHE SAID, “YES!”
Fisher got down on one knee during a small shindig at their Los Angeles-area home on April 7, surrounded by their kids and Gloria’s nephew, according to TMZ.
Matt Barnes congratulated the couple:
“I have two beautiful boys from my ex we are both focussing on co-parenting & providing the best atmosphere & childhood for them,” Barnes said … “They love him, so I love it.
“Despite not seeing eye to eye initially w Derek he & I are on the same page & communicate weekly about Isaiah and Carter.”
“With that being said congrats on the engagement!”
Photos: Gloria Govan’s bachelorette party
