Kanye West & The Kardashians To Be On “Family Feud”

Being a Kanye West fans makes it damn near impossible to avoid the Kardashians. Case in point, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, thus their families, are in a forthcoming episode of Family Feud.

Family Fued – KardashiansJenners VS West’s — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

Yes, the game show currently hosted by Steve Harvey.

Apparently, the teams were the Kardashians-Jenners versus the West’s. We’re going to go ahead and bet on the West’s, even if we have no clue who was on the squad.

It goes without saying that the Internets has plenty of opinions about this development.

Kanye walking onto the Family Feud set like pic.twitter.com/5Npgl3L9M9 — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) February 24, 2018

Family Feud is at it’s best when Steve Harvey has to straight-face his way through contestants’ random answers…and who could ever be more random than Kanye. Must-see TV when it drops. https://t.co/GDozsKlw3L — Eric Cox (@EricCoxKMOV) February 25, 2018

Kanye West's family is going to destroy the Kardashian-Jenners on Family Feud — Joe (@joehullait) February 25, 2018

