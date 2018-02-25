Letitia Wright AKA Shuri From “Black Panther” Has Got Bars! [VIDEO]

Another day, another look into the lives of the amazing Black Panther cast. Letitia Wright, who plays King T’Challa’s brilliant younger sister, Shuri, emerged as one of the many highlights of the Marvel blockbuster and a new video showing off her freestyle skills will gain her even more fans we bet.

Follow @TheRSMS

By way of Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter, “MC Baby Underbite” was introduced to the world. Making this behind-the-scenes moment even greater was everyone’s new “MmmBae” Winston Duke, AKA the Jabari Tribe leader M’Baku, helping out with the beatbox. The regal Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Mother Ramonda, and Danai Gurria, who plays General Okoye of the Dora Mijalie, were also in the cipher.

We’ve typed enough already. Just take in the joy and glory that is Letitia Wright AKA Shuri AKA MC Baby Underbite with Winston Duke AKA Big Overbite in the clips below. Hit the flip for some of the amazing reactions from fans.

I want this on the Blu-Ray release. Along with EVERYTHING else. Even if the director sneezes on set. I want your bloopers, the BTS, the interviews, the custodian sweeping the film set! It's all mine now! Well… it will be in a few months at least. — Marcellus King (@korrupted) February 23, 2018

Angela Bassett does. not. age. — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) February 23, 2018

If #Shuri doesnt rap to a classroom full of poc kids in oakland to help them learn how to code in black panther 2……that would be a travesty…. it would be unacceptable tbh. — Renee 🇬🇩🖖🏾 (@ReneeMichelle11) February 23, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Related

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: