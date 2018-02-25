Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Letitia Wright AKA Shuri From “Black Panther” Has Got Bars! [VIDEO]

Who knew the talented actress had this skill on deck?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
49 reads
Leave a comment
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Another day, another look into the lives of the amazing Black Panther cast. Letitia Wright, who plays King T’Challa’s brilliant younger sister, Shuri, emerged as one of the many highlights of the Marvel blockbuster and a new video showing off her freestyle skills will gain her even more fans we bet.

By way of Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o’s Twitter, “MC Baby Underbite” was introduced to the world. Making this behind-the-scenes moment even greater was everyone’s new “MmmBae” Winston Duke, AKA the Jabari Tribe leader M’Baku, helping out with the beatbox. The regal Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Mother Ramonda, and Danai Gurria, who plays General Okoye of the Dora Mijalie, were also in the cipher.

We’ve typed enough already. Just take in the joy and glory that is Letitia Wright AKA Shuri AKA MC Baby Underbite with Winston Duke AKA Big Overbite in the clips below. Hit the flip for some of the amazing reactions from fans.

Photo: Getty

black panther , Letitia Wright , Shuri

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Letitia Wright AKA Shuri From “Black Panther” Has Got Bars! [VIDEO]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show