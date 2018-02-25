Who Done It?
Woman Burns House Down After Divorce, But It Doesn't Turn Out As Planned [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The morning show crew plays a round of “Who Done It” among themselves. In this batch of crime stories, a woman tries to get revenge after a divorce by burning the house down. But it doesn’t quite turn out as planned. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

who done it

