Teachers & Students Rep Wakanda In The Classroom

The excitement doesn't end at the theater.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

KENYA-US-ARTS-CINEMA

Source: TONY KARUMBA / Getty

Many folks are still living off the high of Black Panther, and it seems like the excitement won’t die down anytime soon.

Teachers across the country are already hosting talks with their kids about the themes of the movie — whether it be afro-futurism, African history or media representation.

One Chicago elementary school teacher, Tess Raser, took her kids to see the movie as part of her lessons on Africa and colonialism. “It’s easy to engage them in things they are already interested in and what is contemporary,” Raser told ThinkProgress.

Now, Raser and other educators are posting their lessons related to the movie online.

And of course, some fly dress-up is also being added to the mix.

 

If you want more ideas on how to have discussions with the youth, the founder of the #BlackPantherChallenge, Frederick Joseph, posted a great resource on Twitter. Check it out below!

