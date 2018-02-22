Will Smith Celebrates 10 Million Instagram Followers With Epic Recap [VIDEO]

Will Smith is a master showman on and off screen. He recently hit the 10 milli mark on IG and took a look back in a hilarious montage.
Known for for keeping his personal life private, Big Willy confirmed on a December 2017 appearance on Ellen that he would finally be joining Instagram. Naturally she took the time to give him some personal pointers including a spot on Fresh Price Of Bel-Air TBT.
Since then he has taken to the social media app like a fish to water. 72 posts later the I Am Leged star hit 10 million followers. He commemorated the milestone with a pretty epic video that took a look back at all his best IG moments thus far.
The sped-up clip highlights his infamous nipple slip to Justin Timberlake, the time he colored his hair in tribute to his son Jaden and multiple celebrations from the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl.
You watch Smith’s thank you video in full below.
10 Million – THANK YOUS to my New Instagram Fam! . Obrigado | Gracias | धन्यवाद् | Grazie | شكرا | Merci | Danke Sehr | 谢谢 | Спасибо | ありがとうございました | תודה | Ευχαριστώ | Mahalo | Gràcies | 감사합니다 | ขอบคุณครับ | Tak | Hvala | Děkuji | շնորհակալություն | Dankie | Faleminderit | Takk | Dank je | Tänan | Kiitos | Köszönöm | Ngiyabonga | Terima Kasih | Paldies | Ačiū | Благодарам | Grazzi | Баярлалаа | Dziękuję | Mulţumesc | Ďakujem | Tack | நன்றி | teşekkür ederim | Дякую | Diolch | Murakoze | ممنون | გმადლობ | Asante | Sag boluň . (Extra special thanx to you @roger.avary)
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years [PHOTOS]
1. Crazy In LoveSource:SplashNews 1 of 27
2. A Little Ass Palming…Source:SplashNews 2 of 27
3. Love & LaughsSource:SplashNews 3 of 27
4. Carpet KissesSource:SplashNews 4 of 27
5. Jada’s Knight In Shining Armor.Source:SplashNews 5 of 27
6. Couples That Attend Sporting Events Together…Stay Together.Source:Getty 6 of 27
7. FreshSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. Love So DeepSource:Getty 8 of 27
9. Fixing Her ManSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. Grammy GlamSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. Traveling LoversSource:Getty 11 of 27
12. Such A Beautiful CoupleSource:Getty 12 of 27
13. Family TimeSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. ThrowbackSource:Getty 14 of 27
15. King & QueenSource:Getty 15 of 27
16. XoXoSource:Getty 16 of 27
17. Red Carpet ReadySource:Getty 17 of 27
18. JokesSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. Black Girls Rock Red CarpetSource:Getty 19 of 27
20. Black Couples RockSource:Getty 20 of 27
21. FamilySource:Getty 21 of 27
22. Out & AboutSource:Getty 22 of 27
23. Remember When?Source:Getty 23 of 27
24. Perfect SmilesSource:Getty 24 of 27
25. Car LaughsSource:Getty 25 of 27
26. Cheering On TreySource:Getty 26 of 27
27. Fun & GamesSource:Getty 27 of 27
Photo: WENN.com