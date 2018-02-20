How Fergie Stole The Show At The All Stars Game- And Not In A Good Way [EXCLUSIVE]

All Stars weekend usually makes headlines for a few reasons. But this year, nobody made a bigger splash in the press than Fergie, who sang the National Anthem. The former Black Eyed Peas member generally has a pretty good track record for delivering a good performance.

But her jazzy rendition of the Star Spangled Banner really didn’t work out too well, and now she is the talk of Twitter. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

