We haven’t see a dragging like this since Steve Harvey‘s Olivia Pope outfit for New Year’s Eve. In case you missed it, Fergie sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the NBA All-Star game and it was painful. Like, seriously painful.
Listen for yourself:
Even the basketball players couldn’t control their reactions to Fergie.
Well, Twitter is currently dragging Miss Fergie and it’s hilarious.
That was not Fergalicious. But, considering the awful times we are in with our current POTUS, Fergie’s rendition is symbolic of the status of our country — a hot, steamy, off-key mess. However — just to end on a positive note — she looked damn good!
The Latest:
- Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For Her Rendition Of The National Anthem [VIDEO]
- Ben Carson Reportedly Has A “Positive Influence” On Trump And We Can’t Find Receipts
- What Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know About Her Husband John Legend [VIDEO]
- Doctors Amputated Woman’s Hands And Feet After Gruesome Surgical Mistake
- Trump Takes Aim At Oprah
- Did Jill Scott Have Too Much To Drink? [VIDEO]
- RHOA Recap: It’s NeNe Vs. Kim Again, And It’s Ugly
- Why Kim Burrell Was Uninvited From Church Event
- Why Do Americans Think Gun Control Is So Impossible? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Gabrielle Union Makes A Vision Board Every Year
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
1. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 20 of 20
SEE ALSO:
Rep. Frederica Wilson Demands Apology From Trump Official John Kelly
Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV