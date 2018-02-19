Fergie Gets Dragged To A Star-Spangled Hell For Her Rendition Of The National Anthem [VIDEO]

We haven’t see a dragging like this since Steve Harvey‘s Olivia Pope outfit for New Year’s Eve. In case you missed it, Fergie sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the NBA All-Star game and it was painful. Like, seriously painful.

Listen for yourself:

Me: “No amount of alcohol can get me to do karaoke with you guys tonight.” *Me after two drinks*: #fergie

pic.twitter.com/YOcUVMmJXt — Abby Ingalls Roeller (@ingallspringles) February 19, 2018

Even the basketball players couldn’t control their reactions to Fergie.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Well, Twitter is currently dragging Miss Fergie and it’s hilarious.

The players trying to hold in their laughter while watching #Fergie destroy the #nationalanthem. 😂😭🤣😂🤣😭😂😭🤣😂😭😭#AllStarGame2018 pic.twitter.com/A1ArBV8Cf8 — Fancy by Nature🧚🏾‍♂️ (@BlkCarmenSDiego) February 19, 2018

Who told her this was ok? 😭 pic.twitter.com/z4EwqJ2ehv — Lee York (@leledevill) February 19, 2018

As soon as she she said “let’s play some basketball” I said “yes girl. Cause you sounded a dam mess. Now leave” pic.twitter.com/DbnsClpK6b — daddy (@GUCCIDOLANZX) February 19, 2018

That was not Fergalicious. But, considering the awful times we are in with our current POTUS, Fergie’s rendition is symbolic of the status of our country — a hot, steamy, off-key mess. However — just to end on a positive note — she looked damn good!

