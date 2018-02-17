Sports
Quavo Wins NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP

Who knew that the Migos star had game?

2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game

Source: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty

Pop culture darlings Migos have come a long way from their trap rap beginnings and are very much a part of the wider entertainment landscape despite their narrow niche. Adding to their influence and mystique, Quavo of the Atlanta trio was named the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP and fans can’t help themselves with the reaction.

From NBA.com:

There was no Kevin Hart at this year’s Celebrity All-Star Game, which meant no short jokes or on-court hijinks or claims that the MVP wound up in the wrong hands.

But there was enough surprisingly solid play from a handful of celebrities to give the game a reasonable entertainment value, mainly from Quavo and Andre DeGrasse. Both combined to give Team Clippers a 75-66 victory over Team Lakers.

Quavo is one-third of the rap group Migos and interestingly, he was a football player in high school. His athletic skills were very apparent Friday, though, and he finished with a game-high 19 points. He was helped by DeGrasse, the Olympic sprinter and possible heir apparent to Usain Bolt. DeGrasse (17 points) played basketball in high school in Toronto until one of the coaches noticed his speed; DeGrasse switched sports and has, so far, won three Olympic sprint medals.

Migos fans took to Twitter immediately, posting up some hilarious commentary to celebrate Quavo’s basketball accomplishments. We’ve collected some of our favorite responses below and on the following pages.

Photo: Getty

NBA All Star Game , Quavo

