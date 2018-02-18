Meek Mill Granted An Appeal Hearing

Meek Mill may be coming home very soon! His chance at freedom may not come from exposing Judge Genece Brinkley but from a crooked cop involved in convicting him in the first place. CBS Philly reports that Meek, who is serving a 2-to-4 year sentence on a probation violation, has been granted an April “post-conviction relief appeal” hearing in his case based on newly-revealed information that ex-officer Reginald Graham, the sole witness in his 2007 trial, was on a list of cops deemed noncredible witnesses by a special Police Misconduct Review Committee.

Follow @TheRSMS

Meek’s lawyers contend that Graham lied during his testimony in Meek’s 2007 guns-and-drugs case. That 2008 conviction is what has him on probation to this day (Yes 10 years on Probation).“The news of this secret list, which includes the only officer to testify under oath against Meek Mill, is troubling but not surprising because we knew all along that the information officer Graham gave in court was false,” -Meek’s attorney Joe Tacopina.

The Post-Conviction Relief Appeal will be held in April and, in the meantime, we will continue to scream “Free Meek” until we are able to say it backwards!

Check out one of my favorites below from Meek as he explains on how corrupt the system is.

The Latest:

Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS] 39 photos Launch gallery Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS] 1. Meek Mill Rally 1 of 39 2. Meek Mill Rally 2 of 39 3. Meek Mill Rally 3 of 39 4. Meek Mill Rally 4 of 39 5. Meek Mill Rally 5 of 39 6. Meek Mill Rally 6 of 39 7. Meek Mill Rally 7 of 39 8. Meek Mill Rally 8 of 39 9. Meek Mill Rally 9 of 39 10. Free Meek Mill Rally 10 of 39 11. Free Meek Mill Rally 11 of 39 12. Free Meek Mill Rally 12 of 39 13. Free Meek Mill Rally 13 of 39 14. Free Meek Mill Rally 14 of 39 15. Free Meek Mill Rally 15 of 39 16. Free Meek Mill Rally 16 of 39 17. Free Meek Mill Rally 17 of 39 18. Free Meek Mill Rally 18 of 39 19. Free Meek Mill Rally 19 of 39 20. Free Meek Mill Rally 20 of 39 21. Free Meek Mill Rally 21 of 39 22. Free Meek Mill Rally 22 of 39 23. Free Meek Mill Rally 23 of 39 24. Free Meek Mill Rally 24 of 39 25. Free Meek Mill Rally 25 of 39 26. Free Meek Mill Rally 26 of 39 27. Free Meek Mill Rally 27 of 39 28. Free Meek Mill Rally 28 of 39 29. Free Meek Mill Rally 29 of 39 30. Free Meek Mill Rally 30 of 39 31. Free Meek Mill Rally 31 of 39 32. Free Meek Mill Rally 32 of 39 33. Free Meek Mill Rally 33 of 39 34. Free Meek Mill Rally 34 of 39 35. Free Meek Mill Rally 35 of 39 36. Free Meek Mill Rally 36 of 39 37. Free Meek Mill Rally 37 of 39 38. Free Meek Mill Rally 38 of 39 39. #JusticeForMeek Rally Graphic 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Meek Mill Granted An Appeal Hearing Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS]