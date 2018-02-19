Why Do Americans Think Gun Control Is So Impossible? [EXCLUSIVE]

America has again turned its conversation to gun control, in the wake of 17 young lives lost in a Florida high school. But despite all the cries for gun control, a lot of people just don’t think it’s a possible accomplishment for the United States.

Why? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

The Latest:

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 37 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 1. Sam Cooke (1931-1964) 1 of 37 2. Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) 2 of 37 3. Lyman Bostock, Jr. (1950-1978) 3 of 37 4. DeShaun Holton - Stage name Proof (1973-2006) 4 of 37 5. Tupac Shakur (1971-1996) 5 of 37 6. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997) 6 of 37 7. Magnolia Shorty (1982-2010) 7 of 37 8. Scott LaRock (1962-1987) 8 of 37 9. Jam Master Jay (1965-2002) 9 of 37 10. Selena (1971-1995) 10 of 37 11. Soulja Slim (1977-2003) 11 of 37 12. Freaky Tah (1971-1999) 12 of 37 13. Mac Dre (1970-2004) 13 of 37 14. M-Bone (1989-2011) 14 of 37 15. Malcolm X (1925-1965) 15 of 37 16. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) 16 of 37 17. Ennis Cosby (1969-1997) 17 of 37 18. Camouflauge (1981-2003) 18 of 37 19. Peter Tosh (1944-1987) 19 of 37 20. Medgar Evers (1925-1963) 20 of 37 21. Dolla (1987-2009) 21 of 37 22. John Lennon (1940-1980) 22 of 37 23. Slim Dunkin (1987-2011) 23 of 37 24. Roger Troutman (1951-1999) 24 of 37 25. Rebecca Schaeffer (1967-1989) 25 of 37 26. Lamont Coleman aka Big L (1974-1999) 26 of 37 27. Lil Phat (1992-2012) 27 of 37 28. Lana Clarkson (1962-2003) 28 of 37 29. VL Mike (1976-2008) 29 of 37 30. Dorothy Stratten (1960-1980) 30 of 37 31. Huey Newton (1942-1989) 31 of 37 32. Sabotage (1973-2003) 32 of 37 33. Gianni Versace (1946-1997) 33 of 37 34. James R. Jordan (1936-1993) 34 of 37 35. Phil Hartman (1948-1998) 35 of 37 36. Patrick Hawkins aka Fat Pat (1970-1998) 36 of 37 37. John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) 37 of 37 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence We have all heard the saying 'Guns Don't Kill, People Do'. . . well, actually, it's the combination of the two. Every year in the U.S., an average of more than 100,000 people are the victims of gun violence. Some survive but many do not. Here are just a few familiar faces and names of folks from different walks of life who did not survive.