Viola Davis Opens Up About Growing Up In Extreme Poverty [VIDEO]

Viola Davis in most of her acceptance speeches talks about growing up poor and working hard to get to where she is now. The actress recently opened up to The Root about living in a rat infested apartment where they were on public assistance. Davis also chimed in about Donald Trump and how he wants to get rid off food stamps and make boxes for families.

She spoke about how people don’t talk about poverty and some don’t care. Davis mentioned, “Poor people are invisible. I know, because I was that.” In the video she talked about growing up and sometimes not having enough food to last through the month. Davis said, “I was a rung lower than poor. I was poor.”

