Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Tied To White Supremacist Group

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty
As more details have emerged about the tragic high school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead, it’s being reported that the alleged shooter
Nikolas Cruz was a member of a “white separatist paramilitary proto-fascist organization.”
According to The Daily Beast, Jordan Jereb told the news site that 19-year-old Cruz, who is accused of opening fire with a AR-15 rifle inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, trained with his racist group, the Republic of Florida.
“This is a difficult subject,” Jereb said.
“I’ve been taking calls all day on it. I’m many things but I’m not a liar. I can’t lie. He was part of our organization. He wasn’t particularly active in it, but at some point he came to Tallahassee with I believe the Clearwater RoF. I know he didn’t live in Clearwater, but I think that was the company he clicked up with.”
Jereb also added that Cruz joined his group in Tallahassee with the “secretive cell” from Clearwater.
The Parkland police department has yet to confirm this information, nor do they have a clear understanding of what Cruz’s motive could be for this mass shooting. But Jereb believed he knows why.
“There’s a very real sense of feminism being a cancer. That could’ve played into what he did, but we have female members of RoF,” Jereb said.
“We’re not a big fan of Jews. I think there were a lot of Jews at the school that might have been messing with him.”
As the New York Times recently pointed out, while the Parkland shooting ended with 17 deaths, three of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern United States history have come in the last five months.
So what does
President Trump have to say about all of this?
While he tweeted on Wednesday that he was praying for the families and wants to make safety in schools a priority, he also blamed others for not reporting Cruz, who was no longer a student, to the authorities.
“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.
“Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”
And in a teleprompter read speech he gave later that day, Trump spoke about safety in schools and mental health, but never mentioned guns.
“I want to speak now directly to America’s children, especially those who feel lost alone confused or even scared. I want you to know that you are never alone, and you never will be,” Trump said in his televised remarks.
“You have people who care about you, who love you and who will do anything at all to protect you. If you need help, turn to a teacher, a family member, a local police officer or a faith leader. Answer hate with love. Answer cruelty with kindness,” he added.
Of course, for those calling for gun reform in this country, the president’s words were not enough.
And then there is this woman who lost her daughter in the shooting. She had words for the President:
Just tragic.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.
The Latest:
RELATED NEWS:
Girl Bye! Omarosa Says Donald Trump Is ‘Racial’ But Not Racist
Oh SNAP! Trump Wants To Replace Food Stamps With Food Boxes
Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trump In BET State Of The Union Response
Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
100 photos Launch gallery
1. Rickey Smiley
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
1 of 100
2. David Mann
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
2 of 100
3. Rickey Smiley & The Manns
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
3 of 100
4. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
4 of 100
5. Special K
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
5 of 100
6. Special L
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
6 of 100
7. Kenya Moore & Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
7 of 100
8. Kenya Moore & Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
8 of 100
9. Spirit
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
9 of 100
10. Rickey Smiley On Facebook Live With Spirit
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
10 of 100
11. Rickey Smiley & Dr. Ian Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
11 of 100
12. Gary With Da Tea & Dr. Ian Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
12 of 100
13. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
13 of 100
14. Beyonce Alowishus
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
14 of 100
15. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
15 of 100
16. Beyonce Alowishus
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
16 of 100
17. Gary With Da Tea, Da Brat, Mary J. Blige, Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
17 of 100
18. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
18 of 100
19. Mary J. Blige
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
19 of 100
20. Mary J. Blige
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
20 of 100
21. Mary J. Blige
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
21 of 100
22. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
22 of 100
23. Mary J. Blige
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
23 of 100
24. Mary J. Blige & Beyonce Alowishus
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
24 of 100
25. Mary J. Blige
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
25 of 100
26. Mary J Blige
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
26 of 100
27. Mary J Blige
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
27 of 100
28. Mary J Blige
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
28 of 100
29. Mary J. Blige
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
29 of 100
30. Da Brat & Amber Rose
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
30 of 100
31. Porsha William & Amber Rose
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
31 of 100
32. Amber Rose
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
32 of 100
33. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
33 of 100
34. Gary With Da Tea & LaTavia Roberson
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
34 of 100
35. Gary With Da Tea & Jini Thorton
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
35 of 100
36. Gary With Da Tea & Jini Thorton
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
36 of 100
37. Gary With Da Tea & Jini Thorton
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
37 of 100
38. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
38 of 100
39. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
39 of 100
40. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
40 of 100
41. Lil Duval
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
41 of 100
42. Lil Duval
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
42 of 100
43. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
43 of 100
44. Gary With Da Tea & Lil Duval
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
44 of 100
45. Lil Duval
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
45 of 100
46. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
46 of 100
47. DeRay Davis
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
47 of 100
48. DeRay Davis
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
48 of 100
49. DeRay Davis
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
49 of 100
50. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
50 of 100
51. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
51 of 100
52. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
52 of 100
53. Deray Davis In New Film "Grow House" in theateres 4/20
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
53 of 100
54. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
54 of 100
55. Faizon Love
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
55 of 100
56. Da Brat
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
56 of 100
57. Faizon Love
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
57 of 100
58. Deray Davis & Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
58 of 100
59. Vashawn Mitchell
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
59 of 100
60. Vashawn Mitchell & Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
60 of 100
61. Maria More
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
61 of 100
62. Maria More, Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
62 of 100
63. Anthony Brown & Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
63 of 100
64. Anthony Brown & Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
64 of 100
65. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
65 of 100
66. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
66 of 100
67. Dr. Collier
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
67 of 100
68. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
68 of 100
69. Jidenna And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
69 of 100
70. Jordan Peele And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
70 of 100
71. Amina Buddafly And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow
71 of 100
72. Jidenna on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
72 of 100
73. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
73 of 100
74. Gary With Da Tea & Erica Ash
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
74 of 100
75. Headkrack & Jordan Peele
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
75 of 100
76. Jordan Peele
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
76 of 100
77. Headkrack & Fat Joe
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
77 of 100
78. Dish Nation Producer Swan & Fat Joe
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
78 of 100
79. Ice Cube On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
79 of 100
80. Ms. Juicy On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
80 of 100
81. Ice Cube & Beyonce Alowishus In Selfie Mode
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
81 of 100
82. Ed Lover Asks Headkrack A Hip Hop Question
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
82 of 100
83. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton Fans
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
83 of 100
84. Headkrack In Deep Thought
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
84 of 100
85. Headkrack & Ice Cube
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
85 of 100
86. Ice Cube Signing Autograph's For Straight Outta Compton Fans.
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
86 of 100
87. Gary With Da Tea Greets Ice Cube
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
87 of 100
88. Jahlionsound In The Chicken & Waffle Mix
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
88 of 100
89. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day Colors
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
89 of 100
90. JAHLIONSOUND
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
90 of 100
91. Gary With Da Tea Rocking His Valentine's Day Colors
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
91 of 100
92. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
92 of 100
93. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
93 of 100
94. Cece Winans & Rickey Smiley Celebrating The Accomplishments Of The Rickey Smiley Foundation
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
94 of 100
95. Cece Winans Is Laughing From All Of Rickey's Jokes
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
95 of 100
96. Gary With Da Tea In His Colorful Shirt
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
96 of 100
97. Gary's Tea Is So Messy But It Doesn't Stop The Laughs
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
97 of 100
98. Jahlionsound in The Chicken & Waffle Mix
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
98 of 100
99. Tyrese & Gary On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
99 of 100
100. Tyrese On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
100 of 100