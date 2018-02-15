Why The Cops Are Investigating Tommie Lee [EXCLUSIVE]

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is under investigation after allegedly punching an employee in a fancy jewelry store. The employee apparently sensed an attitude coming from Tommie while she was helping her out. When the employee confronted her about the attitude, Tommie reportedly went off. After someone broke things up, she fled.

Now, the employee wants to press charges, and possibly sue. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

