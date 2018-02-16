Need a new lipstick? Head over to Target and support a Black-owned business known as The Lip Bar. In an article on BuzzFeed, fans of the lipstick line are happy they can finally get it at their local store.
Melissa Butler, the owner of The Lip Bar started the vegan and cruelty-free line to make shades everyone would adore. She also wanted to women to feel empowered and could afford the lipstick or gloss all the time. Butler made sure it left your lips moisturized and had vitamin E in it.
One fan of the lipstick said, “I am so happy that I tried these products. I love the way they feel and look. Absolutely stunning pigmentation. I have used many of the more expensive and popular products but will now use this product from now on. I’m ready for more colors to add to my collection!” Products range up to $13 and we are so proud of this Black-owned business!
RELATED: Rihanna’s Mattemoiselle Lipstick On Every Shade Of Melanin [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Matte Lipsticks Perfect For Fall
RELATED: Why Black-Owned Beauty Supply Stores Are On The Rise
The Latest:
- Wendy Williams Gives Health Update After Canceling Shows This Week
- Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Tied To White Supremacist Group
- Why Jason Derulo Mentioned Jordin Sparks In A Tweet
- Black-Owned Lipstick Line Being Sold At Target
- “Rise Of The Black Panther” Writer Talks About More Opportunities For Black Comic Book Writers [VIDEO]
- Why Cardi B Can’t Wait To See Offset [VIDEO]
- LaVar Ball Threatens The Lakers
- Why Wale Left Atlantic Records
- Melanie Fiona’s Long Time Boyfriend Surprises Her With Proposal [PHOTO]
- Chris Rock Talks Cheating On His Wife In New Netflix Special [VIDEO]