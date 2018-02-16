Why Wale Left Atlantic Records

Wale recently released his new single “All Star Break Up,” but it wasn’t on Atlantic Records. According to The Source, the rapper has decided to part ways and a spokesperson for the label said, “Wale is no longer with us.” There is no word on if he was dropped or if this was a mutual decision.

He recorded two No. 1 albums on Billboard under Atlantic Records. Reports say that since his “The Gifted” album he has struggled with sales. His latest album “Shine” sold less than 30,000 copies during the first week.

On Twitter, he changed his picture to a photo of LeBron James when he left the Miami Heat to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. We aren’t sure if this means he’s taking his talents to another label or not, but we will keep you posted. Despite him no longer with Atlantic he still managed to get on SZA’s “The Weekend,” remix.

