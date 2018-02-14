Dame Dash Reveals Why He Distanced Himself From Harvey Weinstein 10 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dame Dash chatted with the morning show about his new film, “Honor Up.” He talks about the parts of his life that its based on, and how it examines he principals and morals of being a man and being honorable. Dame takes a look back at how his entrepreneurship skills kicked in initially and how they really took off for him when he got into fashion, and then movies.

Dame talks about realizing that he needed to make enough money, making the early decisions to distance himself from certain people, like Harvey Weinstein, long before they would be rejected on another level today. Not only that, he explains, but he “made sure people knew who they were.” Dame also talks about his long-standing friendship with Kanye West, and why that has stood the test of time. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Dame Dash’s Best Quotes From The Breakfast Club Interview 12 photos Launch gallery Dame Dash’s Best Quotes From The Breakfast Club Interview 1. “How come there were no women at The Last Supper?” Source:GettyImages 1 of 12 2. “I hustle for my last name…not for my first.” Source:GettyImages 2 of 12 3. “Jobs are for lazy people who don’t want to invest in themselves.” Source:GettyImages 3 of 12 4. “Saving money is for suckas.” Source:GettyImages 4 of 12 5. “Why do more black people know about that white man (Lyor Cohen) than white people do?” Source:GettyImages 5 of 12 6. “A real man doesn’t listen to a rumor.” Source:GettyImages 6 of 12 7. “I was the bad guy to the bad people.” Source:GettyImages 7 of 12 8. “You’re only the boss if you put up your own money. If you don’t put up your own money…I don’t care how much they offer you, you’re nothing but a supervisor. It’s not yours.” Source:GettyImages 8 of 12 9. “I’m mad at y’all for having the same job for 25 years…I can’t imagine doing the same shit every day having to be told what to do every day…and ask to go on vacation.” Source:GettyImages 9 of 12 10. “How could a man say he has a boss and be proud?” Source:GettyImages 10 of 12 11. “I’m not going to fight for something I don’t own.” Source:GettyImages 11 of 12 12. “Joeyie (Joie Manda) is the head of black music. Why is a white man the head of black music? And how does that make a black man feel? What did he do to deserve that? What did Todd Moscowitz do to deserve to have a business model from asylum to take money from a culture in which he doesn’t participate?” Source:GettyImages 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Dame Dash Reveals Why He Distanced Himself From Harvey Weinstein 10 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Dame Dash’s Best Quotes From The Breakfast Club Interview