Dame Dash Reveals Why He Distanced Himself From Harvey Weinstein 10 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dame Dash chatted with the morning show about his new film, “Honor Up.” He talks about the parts of his life that its based on, and how it examines he principals and morals of being a man and being honorable. Dame takes a look back at how his entrepreneurship skills kicked in initially and how they really took off for him when he got into fashion, and then movies.
Dame talks about realizing that he needed to make enough money, making the early decisions to distance himself from certain people, like Harvey Weinstein, long before they would be rejected on another level today. Not only that, he explains, but he “made sure people knew who they were.” Dame also talks about his long-standing friendship with Kanye West, and why that has stood the test of time. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
