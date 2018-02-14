Did Having A Baby Change Travis Scott?

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner recently welcomed their baby girl, Stormi. In an article on Hot New Hip Hop they mentioned that since then Scott has been a changed man. He smiles more, laughs and is in a better mood.

Scott has been working on a new album and sources say that his happy mood is making him more positive in the studio. Some of his closes friends believe that this will be his best album. There isn’t a release date on when fans should expect this new music, but we are hoping it’s great.

Rumors swirled about Scott not being around Jenner while she was pregnant, but he’s been very supportive. Reports state that he doesn’t even want to take some jobs so that he doesn’t have to leave Stormi. Over the weekend he was given the key to the city of his hometown in Missouri City, Texas. Congratulations again Travis Scott!

