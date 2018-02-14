Men Make Drastic Hair Changes That Leave Them Unrecognizable [VIDEO]

Women can wear weaves and change their hair all the time. In a video on BuzzFeed Cocoa Butter men are showing off new looks as they get hair replacements to create different looks. These men give us 9 different hairstyles that will make your jaw drop to the floor.
The guys go from adding crochet locs to getting a tapered afro. With a lot of these looks hair is added and even colored. Even though some of them are bald the stylist were still able to achieve these hairstyles the men like. Watch the video and let us know your favorite look!
