Why Amber Rose’s Birthday Gift To Her Son Isn’t A Big Deal [EXCLUSIVE]

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa‘s son, Sebastian, turned five this weekend, and to celebrate, Amber gave her son a gift that he’s been waiting for for a long time. She died his hair blonde! Apparently, he has been asking for hair like mommy for years, and she promised him that when he turned five he would get his wish.

Well, little Sebastian is now five-years-old, and sporting a full head of hair like mommy promised. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

